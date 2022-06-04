Expect a comfortable weekend before muggy conditions return next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A comfortable, seasonable weekend is ahead, but summer-like conditions will return for the upcoming workweek.

Dry and warm for the weekend.

Direct tropical impacts to stay south and east of the Carolinas.

Hot and muggy conditions return this coming week.

After an active end to the work week, much calmer conditions have worked in for the start of our weekend.

We have a really nice weekend ahead of us with seasonable temperatures & lower dewpoints! 😄



Much different start for Florida, however, as PTC #1 continues to bring heavy rain to the area.



I'm in for Bekah this AM & have all the latest on @WBTV_News 📺#ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/11btqKf4UQ — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) June 4, 2022

We’re also cooler and more comfortable behind the cold front now stalled out along the east coast. Expect highs in the 70s this afternoon for our mountain communities with a stray shower possible, and the mid 80s for the rest of us.

Tomorrow will be similar, starting near 60 degrees and topping out in the mid-upper 80s. Most of the Carolinas will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds through the entire weekend!

If you’re traveling to the beaches, however, anticipate rough surf and dangerous rip currents as Potential Tropical Cyclone One continues its track to the northeast.

The National Hurricane Center is still forecasting the eventual formation of Tropical Storm Alex, but this system is bringing big-time rain impacts to South Florida either way. Fortunately, with the track of this system remaining well to our east, no local impacts are anticipated.

Over the course of the work week ahead, hotter temperatures and muggier conditions will gradually work back in. We’ll have almost a daily chance for an isolated storm or two with the greatest rain chances moving in Wednesday and next Saturday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer and have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.