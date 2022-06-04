Cabarrus County Libraries offering Summer Reading Program

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Summer Reading Program is underway in Cabarrus County, offering prizes for readers and special events tied to this year’s theme.

Summer Reading Program facts

What is the Summer Reading Program: The Summer Reading Program encourages summer reading, education, and retention through programs, performers, and events around a centralized theme.

2022 Dates: June 1 – August 1­­

2022 Theme: Oceans of Possibilities

Who can participate: Any Cabarrus County resident. The program divides participants into groups (children ages 0-11, teens ages 12-18, adults ages 19+) with age-appropriate activities.

How can I participate:

App/online: Patrons can register, log reading metrics, and track summer reading activities through Beanstack. The program automatically assigns patrons to the challenge that fits their age range.* After registering, patrons will receive an email with instructions on how to pick up their prize.

Offline: Library staff can register patrons who wish to use a paper log as Offline Readers. Kids (ages 0-11) will receive the Summer Reading Program Activity Book (while supplies last).

Benefits of the Summer Reading Program: Summer slide happens when minds stop learning over the summer. Children who do not read over the summer will lose up to three months of reading achievement. By the end of fifth grade, children who lose reading skills over the summer are three years behind their classmates.

The Summer Reading Program has something for children, teens and adults. Not just about reading, the Summer Reading encourages people to use the public library as a gateway to lifelong learning, creativity and exploration. It includes literacy-based hands-on activities and fun events.

Number of participants in the 2021 Summer Reading Program: 1700+ children, 150+ teens, and 500 adults for a total of over 2,300 participants

Cabarrus County Public Library branch locations:

Concord: 27 Union Street N, Concord, 704-920-2050

Harrisburg: 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg, 704-920-2080

Kannapolis: 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis, 704-920-1180

Midland: 4297 Hwy 24-27, Midland, 704-920-2040

Mt. Pleasant: 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant, 704-920-2202

CCPL website: www.cabarruscounty.us/library

Register for Summer Reading and other challenges: www.cabarruscounty.beanstack.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cabarruscountylibrary

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cabarruscountylibrary

Special summer reading events

Outside performers and presenters

NC Zoo: (Ages 4 & up) Learn about the ocean and all the fun creatures that live in it with this presentation from the NC Zoo.

NC Aquarium: (Ages 4 & up) Dive into the ocean with our friends at the NC Aquarium as they teach us about ocean critters and the habitats that they live in.

Duke Lemur Center: (Ages 4 & up) This is an in-person event with virtual presenters from the Duke Lemur Center who will teach us about how lemurs play and learn as they grow up. Includes a Q&A with the audience!

Uke’n Play: Ukulele Jam Session – (Ages 12-18) Join musician Brian Sullivan and learn to play the ukulele at the library. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one from the library. Space is limited—reservations taken.

The Tempest: A fast and fun romp through Shakespeare’s play on love, magic and forgiveness. Performed by one individual with a trunk full of surprises and a lot of audience interaction.

Gravity Check: (Family) Local duo Gravity Check presents a family-friendly show featuring jokes, juggling and cool tricks.

Nate Brown’s Rhythms of Soul: Make time to listen to the soulful sound of the percussionist Nate Brown as he plays music from around the world, including Reggae, Calypso and Afro-Latin Jazz.

The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter: A Retelling of “The Sea-Hare” by The Brothers Grimm: (Ages 6-11) A young fisherman must use his wits and the help of a clever fox, enchanted fish, and daring sea birds to rescue a young woman who is trapped high in a lighthouse and under the spell of an old sea witch. This magical adventure is sure to surprise and delight audiences of all ages!

University of North Carolina Charlotte and Rowan Cabarrus Community College: (14 and up) Meet admissions officers from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in a discussion on the college admissions process, what to expect from life on campus and the experience of in-person classes. A question-and-answer session will follow the program. This program is both in-person and available virtually via Microsoft Teams (registration required to attend virtually).

College Foundation of North Carolina: (14 and up) A representative from the College Foundation of North Carolina discusses financial aid, how to fill out the FAFSA and tips on affordable ways to set yourself up for college. A question-and-answer session will follow the program. Registration required.

Charcoal Drawing with Regina Burchett: (Ages 12-18) Create your own drawing using charcoals in this class led by local artist Regina Burchett. Registration required.

Sun Safety/Skin Cancer Screening: Atrium Health/Levine Cancer Institute will offer free skin screenings and provide sun safety education to help lower the risk of skin cancer.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.