Authorities apprehend man with several unserved warrants after standoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team, along with negotiators and the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), were able to take a wanted man into custody.

VCAT detectives attempted to locate Roger Burns, 30, due to several unserved warrants, including kidnapping.

Detectives responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Mayfield Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Upon their arrival, they confirmed Burns and another man were in the home, but refused to exit.

VCAT began de-escalation techniques with Burns, and eventually was able to get him to exit the home on his own after several hours.

A SWAT team and negotiators also assisted in getting Burns out of the home.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Related: Suspect in custody after SWAT situation in Fort Mill, S.C.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.