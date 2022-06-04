NC DHHS Flu
Authorities apprehend man with several unserved warrants after standoff

A SWAT team and VCAT were able to take the man into custody without incident.
Roger Burns, 30, was taken into custody after SWAT and VCAT negotiations.
Roger Burns, 30, was taken into custody after SWAT and VCAT negotiations.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team, along with negotiators and the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), were able to take a wanted man into custody.

VCAT detectives attempted to locate Roger Burns, 30, due to several unserved warrants, including kidnapping.

Detectives responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Mayfield Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Upon their arrival, they confirmed Burns and another man were in the home, but refused to exit.

VCAT began de-escalation techniques with Burns, and eventually was able to get him to exit the home on his own after several hours.

A SWAT team and negotiators also assisted in getting Burns out of the home.

He was taken into custody without incident.

