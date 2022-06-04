Afternoon storms cause damage in Lancaster, York counties

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Another round of thunderstorms has caused more damage in Charlotte and its surrounding areas.

The latest places to be hit with storm damage are Lancaster and Rock Hill.

Heavy rain and winds knocked down trees in several areas in Lancaster and York counties, one of which nearly fell on a house with four children inside.

In that particular house, the oldest child, a 16-year-old, was babysitting while their mother was at work.

Neighbors rushed to the home after the tree came crashing down to check on the kids, who, thankfully, were alright.

Severe thunderstorms caused damage across Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina.

“It was, it was kind of scary,” neighbor Fred Adkins said. “I didn’t know if it was going to take down any power lines, fall on the house or fall somewhere in the road. The trees in this neighborhood are old and they’re kind of hollow, and so I knew it was going to fall, I just wanted to make sure it wasn’t going to fall on my house.”

Meanwhile in Lancaster County, as many as 4,000 homes were without power as a result of the storms, and damage occurred there as well.

At least one home was hit by a downed tree.

All of this comes as tropical systems are beginning to threaten the Carolinas with summer on the horizon.

