Vigil for infant, father killed in Monroe shooting happening Friday night
A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is coming together to honor a four-month-old child and his father who were shot and killed last weekend in Monroe.
According to officers, 25-year-old Darion McClendon and four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon were found shot outside a home on Morrow Avenue around 10:08 p.m. on May 29.
Family members say Darion and his family were sitting on the porch having just come back from a picnic at the park when he and the child were shot.
A vigil is taking place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Zion Church, located at 800 LaSalle Street in Monroe.
The family is pleading with the public to come forward and help the police make an arrest.
Related: Community rallying behind family of infant, father killed in Monroe shooting
Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.
A cash reward of up to now $10,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
Check back with WBTV.com for updates, and download the free WBTV App for breaking updates.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.