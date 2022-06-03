Vigil for infant, father killed in Monroe shooting happening Friday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is coming together to honor a four-month-old child and his father who were shot and killed last weekend in Monroe.

According to officers, 25-year-old Darion McClendon and four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon were found shot outside a home on Morrow Avenue around 10:08 p.m. on May 29.

Family members say Darion and his family were sitting on the porch having just come back from a picnic at the park when he and the child were shot.

A vigil is taking place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Zion Church, located at 800 LaSalle Street in Monroe.

Darion McClendon and his son, four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night in Monroe. (Provided photo)

The family is pleading with the public to come forward and help the police make an arrest.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

A cash reward of up to now $10,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

