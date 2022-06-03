NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

VIDEO: Elementary school principal fired, charged after dragging student through hallway

In a video from 2019 obtained by WSMV from police, Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen...
In a video from 2019 obtained by WSMV from police, Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and special education teacher Bonnie Marlar can be seen dragging a 10-year-old student by his feet through the school, injuring his head.
By Ryan Breslin and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An elementary school principal in Tennessee was fired Thursday after she was charged for an incident that happened in 2019.

In a video from 2019 obtained by WSMV from police, Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and special education teacher Bonnie Marlar can be seen dragging a 10-year-old student by his feet through the school, injuring his head.

On Thursday, at a Rutherford County School Board meeting, new images from the incident were shown. A vote was taken, and the board decided to terminate Campbell.

During the board meeting, one of the district’s special needs student administrators said she did not see any behavior by the student that would constitute Campbell’s actions.

“Dragging the student from the front to the back of the building to the common room, almost two football fields, is not a CPI [Crisis Prevention Intervention] technique and is not proper restraint,” an administrator said.

Campbell was reportedly terminated and charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence. It’s unclear if Marlar is facing punishment.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
Police were called after a woman was found dead in a Spencer home Thursday morning.
Suspect in fatal Spencer shooting arrested
Jacob Lawler mugshot
Charlotte student taken back into custody for making school threats before graduation
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home, daycare
It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County

Latest News

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
FILE - This June 7, 2020 file photo shows Steven Carrillo.
41-year sentence for Ex-Air Force sergeant who killed guard
Peter Wesley Alfonce, 29, reportedly an Army soldier, has been arrested and charged with the...
GRAPHIC: Man in Army fatigues accused of raping teen; promises vape pens, affidavit reads
A jury sentenced Joshua Lee Burgess, 35, to death after he killed his daughter.
Union County man given death penalty for brutal murder of his daughter