Two 15-year-olds charged with another 15-year-old’s murder in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teens have been arrested after a 15-year-old died from injuries he sustained in an east Charlotte shooting over Memorial Day weekend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Friday that John Daniel Morales died following the May 29 shooting on First Run Circle, just off Harrisburg Road.

On Thursday, CMPD detectives and Hickory Grove officers arrested two 15-year-old suspects for the murder of Morales. Secure custody orders were obtained for both juveniles and they were taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Jail North, law enforcement said.

Related: ‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte

Morales played football for Derita Athletics. His family created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses. As of Friday afternoon, $16,000 had been raised.

On Friday, Derita Athletics will honor Morales with a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.