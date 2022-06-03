Threat made to Lancaster, S.C. Walmart store remains under investigation

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are searching for the person or persons they say called in a threat to a Lancaster Walmart.

According to Lancaster Police, the department was contacted by a Walmart employee who advised the store had received a threat by phone of a shooting.

Officers went to the Walmart on the bypass and established a security perimeter both inside and outside of the store, Lancaster Police said.

Police provided security until the store closed and there were no issues, according to law enforcement. The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division was contacted for assistance.

Information was received that the suspect may be in the area of the Rock Hill Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard, a news release stated.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded and secured the store. Many people were posting on social media that there was an active shooter, prompting authorities to respond that no shots had been fired.

“There were no direct threats made to the Rock Hill Wal-Mart [sic] however information was received from Lancaster Police Department which prompted the proactive response by Rock Hill Police Department,” a news release from Rock Hill Police stated. “The police response that occurred last night (Thursday) was a direct result of Law Enforcement collaboration to ensure public safety.”

There are no suspects in the case currently. Anyone with information should call Lancaster Police at (803) 283-1171, the Rock Hill Police Department at (803) 329-7200, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at (803) 737-9000, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the anonymous tip line at (803) 289-6040.

