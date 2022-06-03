NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Threat made to Lancaster, S.C. Walmart store remains under investigation

Information was received that the suspect may be in the area of the Rock Hill Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard.
Authorities continue to investigate a threat made to a Lancaster, S.C. Walmart location....
Authorities continue to investigate a threat made to a Lancaster, S.C. Walmart location. Authorities in Rock Hill and SLED are also involved in the case.(Source: Walmart)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are searching for the person or persons they say called in a threat to a Lancaster Walmart.

According to Lancaster Police, the department was contacted by a Walmart employee who advised the store had received a threat by phone of a shooting.

Officers went to the Walmart on the bypass and established a security perimeter both inside and outside of the store, Lancaster Police said.

Police provided security until the store closed and there were no issues, according to law enforcement. The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division was contacted for assistance.

Information was received that the suspect may be in the area of the Rock Hill Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard, a news release stated.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded and secured the store. Many people were posting on social media that there was an active shooter, prompting authorities to respond that no shots had been fired.

Related: Police say no active shooter despite threats at Rock Hill Walmarts

“There were no direct threats made to the Rock Hill Wal-Mart [sic] however information was received from Lancaster Police Department which prompted the proactive response by Rock Hill Police Department,” a news release from Rock Hill Police stated. “The police response that occurred last night (Thursday) was a direct result of Law Enforcement collaboration to ensure public safety.”

There are no suspects in the case currently. Anyone with information should call Lancaster Police at (803) 283-1171, the Rock Hill Police Department at (803) 329-7200, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at (803) 737-9000, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the anonymous tip line at (803) 289-6040.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
Police were called after a woman was found dead in a Spencer home Thursday morning.
Suspect in fatal Spencer shooting arrested
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home, daycare
It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Police said active warrants for first-degree murder are in place for Marlon Tyrone Anderson.
Suspect wanted in woman, nephew’s murder at Kannapolis home, daycare identified
LIVE: McMaster, state officials encourage preparedness as hurricane season begins
Authorities continue to investigate after an 8-year-old was hit by a van outside a Newton home.
8-year-old hit by van while being dropped off at Newton home
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Bail bondsman shoots man outside Gastonia home, authorities say