Suspect wanted in woman, nephew’s murder at Kannapolis home, daycare identified

Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday at the B&T Learning Center family childcare home on James Street.
Police said active warrants for first-degree murder are in place for Marlon Tyrone Anderson.
Police said active warrants for first-degree murder are in place for Marlon Tyrone Anderson.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis police have identified the man wanted in connection with Thursday’s double homicide at a home and daycare that left a woman and her nephew dead.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, 49-year-old Marlon Tyrone Anderson is being sought and active warrants are in place to charge him with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon once he is apprehended.

Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday at the B&T Learning Center family childcare home on James Street.

Sharon Chambers, who worked at the daycare, and Chamber’s nephew, Benny Sloan Jr., were found dead by Chambers’ adult daughter who owns the daycare, according to the family.

Police say this crime was a domestic act and no children were there when the homicide took place.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at (704) 920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward, individuals can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers either online or by calling 704-93CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

