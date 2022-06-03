NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte

Family and friends say the juvenile was 15-year-old John Morales.
Community leaders say they’re honoring John Morales
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the conversation continues around gun violence, there is yet another Charlotte family feeling its effect.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a juvenile was shot Sunday around 5:35 p.m. on First Run Circle, just off Harrisburg Road.

Family and friends say the juvenile was 15-year-old John Morales.

Morales played football for Derita Athletics.

”He was a leader and the kids accepted him. He was a kid beyond his years. He was a coach’s dream,” said Donnell Gardner.

Three shot in Hickory apartment complex parking lot

”He had a work hard ethic. On the field, off the field,” added Charles Robinson.

Off the field, tragedy struck.

“I had no words. It was painful,” Gardner said.

Morales’ family created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses. As of Thursday night, more than $15,000 had been raised.

“No one expects this and it’s very disheartening. Because when you’re out here and trying to coach these kids and teach them not only the game of football but life skills as well,” said Tonia Faison.

Friday, Derita Athletics will honor Morales with a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. at JM Alexander Middle School’s field.

The football field was a place he dreamed of playing on Sundays to take care of his family.

“We just want his family to know we’re here for you. We would love for somebody to come forward and say this is who did it because that would help bring closure,” said Robinson.

Thursday evening, Gardner, Robinson and Faison walked Morales’ No. 12 jersey to the middle of the field.

A symbol of love for a teen who impacted his community far beyond his age.

“Put these guns down. We’re going to start fighting to make sure you’re held accountable if you don’t. Right now you have a choice. You pick it up, you know what’s going to come with it. No more passes. We going to hold folks accountable because this young boy should still be on the football field at North Meck. Whoever squeezed that trigger took a kid that was loved by the community,” Robinson added.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call CMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
US National Whitewater Center (WBTV file photo)
Whitewater Center opening new locations
Police say a woman was dragged into a 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia in south Charlotte on Monday...
Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping
(left) Ibn Reid (right) Kedar Rogers
Two arrested after man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte
Last year, the inn’s general manager nearly closed the doors, saying so many people were...
West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors

Latest News

Three shot in Hickory apartment complex parking lot
Three shot in Hickory apartment complex parking lot
Former sheriff, gun shop owner calling for tougher background checks
Former sheriff, gun shop owner calling for tougher background checks
‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte
‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte
Police say no active shooter despite threats at Rock Hill Walmarts