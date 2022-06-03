Police searching for missing Gaston County man

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police Department is searching for a missing 83-year-old man from Mount Holly.

William Millard Stamey was last seen Friday around 8 a.m. leaving his home in the 900 block of Kelly Road.

At that time, he was driving his red 2021 GMC Canyon Elevation four-door pickup truck. The truck has running boards and a license-plate number of ‘JER-1792.’

Traffic cameras captured Stamey’s truck headed south on Highway 21 near Gold Hill Road outside of Fort Mill, S.C. at 3:22 p.m. Friday.

Stamey's truck was captured by traffic cameras near Fort Mill on Friday afternoon. (Gaston County Police)

Stamey is a white male who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has thin/balding hair and wears glasses.

He was wearing khaki pants and a cowboy hat the last time he was seen.

He has cognitive issues and may be confused and/or appear impaired.

If you see Stamey, or have any information regarding his disappearance, please contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

Related: Silver Alert canceled for 62-year-old Gastonia man after he is found unharmed

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.