NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Gaston County man

William Millard Stamey’s truck was seen on traffic cameras on Friday afternoon near Fort Mill.
William Millard Stamey, 83, is missing from Mount Holly.
William Millard Stamey, 83, is missing from Mount Holly.(Gaston County Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police Department is searching for a missing 83-year-old man from Mount Holly.

William Millard Stamey was last seen Friday around 8 a.m. leaving his home in the 900 block of Kelly Road.

At that time, he was driving his red 2021 GMC Canyon Elevation four-door pickup truck. The truck has running boards and a license-plate number of ‘JER-1792.’

Traffic cameras captured Stamey’s truck headed south on Highway 21 near Gold Hill Road outside of Fort Mill, S.C. at 3:22 p.m. Friday.

Stamey's truck was captured by traffic cameras near Fort Mill on Friday afternoon.
Stamey's truck was captured by traffic cameras near Fort Mill on Friday afternoon.(Gaston County Police)

Stamey is a white male who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has thin/balding hair and wears glasses.

He was wearing khaki pants and a cowboy hat the last time he was seen.

He has cognitive issues and may be confused and/or appear impaired.

If you see Stamey, or have any information regarding his disappearance, please contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

Related: Silver Alert canceled for 62-year-old Gastonia man after he is found unharmed

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
Police were called after a woman was found dead in a Spencer home Thursday morning.
Suspect in fatal Spencer shooting arrested
Jacob Lawler mugshot
Charlotte student taken back into custody for making school threats before graduation
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home, daycare
It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County

Latest News

Every two years the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction conducts the teacher...
2022 N.C. teacher working-conditions survey results released, CMS educators weigh in
What they thought would be a few suitcases full of supplies turned into 28 large suitcases of...
USC Lancaster students, professors donate suitcases full of supplies for Ukrainian refugees, soldiers
Children and executive director of Nana's Place Learning Center going over activities
Childcare subsidy program expands to cover more children in Mecklenburg County
A jury sentenced Joshua Lee Burgess, 35, to death after he killed his daughter.
Union County man given death penalty for brutal murder of his daughter