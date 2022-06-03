Pleasant weekend weather ahead, yet watching the tropics closely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our weekend weather is looking nice with high temperatures in the mid 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

We are closely watching the tropics with a tropical disturbance moving offshore of the Carolinas Sunday into Monday of next week.

This weekend: Dry and less muggy, with highs in the 80s.

Early next week: Tropical disturbance impacts southeastern U.S. coast.

Next week: Warming trend develops with late-day storms.

Scattered rain and storms will linger into early tonight, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s for the piedmont, and 50s for the mountains.

The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with a few stray storms possible, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s for the piedmont, and low-to-mid 70s for the NC mountains.

We are closely watching a potential tropical system that is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm.

At this point, it appears that this potential tropical system will stay offshore of the Carolina coast, and bring a higher risk for rip currents and a rough surf for the Carolina beaches this Sunday into early next week. Stay tuned for more tropical weather updates!

High temperatures next week look to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s, with daily chances for isolated storms.

Enjoy your weekend ahead!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

