One dead, 2 injured in Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were shot, leaving one dead Thursday night in Hickory.

According to the Hickory Police Department, one person was killed and two others were injured in a parking lot shooting at the Hillside Apartments off Highway 127 at 9th Avenue SE around 5:30 p.m.

Police say around a dozen shots were fired and one handgun was found on scene. Investigators believe more weapons were involved based on evidence found.

Police aren’t sure whether more people were involved and whether every victim was involved in the actual shooting.

More details will be provided when available. Police are asking the public to come forward with information.

