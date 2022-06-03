Police say no active shooter despite threats at Rock Hill Walmarts

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police Department says there is no active shooter at any Walmarts in the area despite threats being made.

Many people were posting on social media Thursday night that there was a shooting at the Walmart on Dave Lyles Boulevard and in Lancaster County.

Rock Hill PD tweeted that officers are on scene as a precaution and as of 10 p.m., there were no shots fired.

More information will be provided when available.

