Police say no active shooter despite threats at Rock Hill Walmarts

Officers are at the store for precaution
(Rock Hill Herald | Rock Hill Herald)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police Department says there is no active shooter at any Walmarts in the area despite threats being made.

Many people were posting on social media Thursday night that there was a shooting at the Walmart on Dave Lyles Boulevard and in Lancaster County.

Rock Hill PD tweeted that officers are on scene as a precaution and as of 10 p.m., there were no shots fired.

More information will be provided when available.

