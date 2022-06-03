NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

More than 500 flights canceled over severe weather

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.
Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.(WLWT / Twitter)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airlines canceled more than 500 flights in the United States Friday, according to FlightAware.

The cancelations include areas experiencing severe weather.

A tropical storm system is dumping heavy rains in south Florida, posing a threat of flooding. It prompted airlines to cancel many of the flights into and out of Key West International Airport.

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday. FlightAware says that was about 6% of all U.S. flights.

More than 400 of those flights were departing from one of the three large New York City-area airports.

Nationwide, travel delays hit more than 6,500 flights on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
Police were called after a woman was found dead in a Spencer home Thursday morning.
Suspect in fatal Spencer shooting arrested
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home, daycare
Jacob Lawler mugshot
Charlotte student taken back into custody for making school threats before graduation
It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County

Latest News

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on its...
US has more than 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel