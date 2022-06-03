Man dies after being shot by bail bondsman outside Gastonia home, authorities say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A man shot by at least one bail bondsman in the Gastonia area Friday morning has died, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened outside a home on Diane 29 Theater Road.

The 24-year-old, identified as Dalton Lewis, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

According to Gastonia Police, bondsmen in North Carolina do not operate under law enforcement and are treated as civilians in investigations. Those involved in Friday’s shooting were taken to the GPD, where they were questioned and released, investigators said.

Family members said Lewis owed a $10,000 bond for shoplifting in December and he didn’t show up for his court date because he didn’t know when it was.

According to relatives, bondsmen came to his house once before and Lewis got scared and drove off.

No charges have been filed at this time as investigators are working to find out if it was a justified shooting.

