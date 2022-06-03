NC DHHS Flu
Man allegedly tries to get through CLT Airport with 23 pounds of cocaine in wheelchair

The four packages containing over 23 pounds of cocaine had an estimated value of $378,000, authorities said.
Agents found 23 pounds of cocaine in an electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arriving passenger at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was arrested after cocaine was found hidden in an electric wheelchair, authorities said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 22-year-old Alexander Lopez-Morel, a resident of the U.S., arrived in Charlotte on a flight from the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and was utilizing the wheelchair.

During an examination by CPB officers, packages were found within the seat cushions that contained a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine, according to a news release.

The four packages containing over 23 pounds of cocaine had an estimated value of $378,000, authorities said.

Lopez-Morel was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine.

