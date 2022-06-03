Homicide investigation underway at apartment complex near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte
WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are conducting a homicide investigation in north Charlotte Friday morning.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, investigators have responded to Philadelphia Court, which is in the area of Northlake Mall. The address is an apartment complex.
No other details were immediately available.
WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.