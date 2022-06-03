NC DHHS Flu
Homicide investigation underway at apartment complex near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are conducting a homicide investigation in north Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, investigators have responded to Philadelphia Court, which is in the area of Northlake Mall. The address is an apartment complex.

No other details were immediately available.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

