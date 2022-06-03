NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hiring might have slipped last month to a still-strong level

FILE PHOTO - Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month,...
FILE PHOTO - Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.(FREE TO USE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of robust hiring, U.S. employers might have pulled back slightly in May, to levels that would still be consistent with a healthy job market, despite high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.

If so, that would snap a record-breaking streak of 12 straight months in which job growth had topped 400,000. The unemployment rate is expected to slip to 3.5% — matching a half-century low — from 3.6%.

The May jobs report the government will issue Friday coincides with inflation near a four-decade high.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
Police were called after a woman was found dead in a Spencer home Thursday morning.
Suspect in fatal Spencer shooting arrested
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home, daycare
It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden hails new Coast Guard leader Admiral Linda Fagan on Wednesday.
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’
Former Mecklenburg County Sheriff Jim Pendergraph and Charlotte gun shop owner Larry Hyatt are...
Former Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Charlotte gun shop owner say mental health database would lead to fewer mass shootings
Officials at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo report their oldest giraffe had to be euthanized.
Zoo’s oldest giraffe, Dottie, euthanized after unable to stand on own
‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte
‘Put these guns down’: Former coaches, mentors honor teen shot in Charlotte