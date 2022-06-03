First Alert: Strong to severe storms expected Friday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cold front that we’ve been watching over the past several days will finally push through the Carolinas today, bringing a good chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Today: Warm, PM strong to severe thunderstorms

Tonight: Showers and storms ending then gradual clearing

Weekend Outlook: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant.

Get ready for another warm day of temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. It’s later this afternoon that showers and thunderstorms will develop across our area; some storms will be strong to severe capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Showers and storms will end before midnight, giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

It's this afternoon that showers and thunderstorms will develop across our area. (Source: WBTV)

The outlook for the weekend looks warm and pleasant. Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, and less humid with highs in the low to mid-80s. A stray shower will be possible on Sunday otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs near 86 degrees.

Severe storms are possible Friday afternoon before giving way to sunshine and warm temperatures for the weekend. (Source: WBTV)

We will kick off the workweek with more sunshine and warmth on Monday; highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. The heat and humidity will begin to make a comeback on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll start out Tuesday and Wednesday partly cloudy but with daytime heating, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the mountains to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Piedmont.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

