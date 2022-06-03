First Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for multiple counties in S.C. until 5 p.m.

(WBTV) - From the WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Jason Myers: There is a severe thunderstorm warning active for York and Chester Counties in South Carolina until 4:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Lancaster County in South Carolina until 5 p.m.

This severe storm is capable of damaging winds and large hail as it moves to the east at around 20 mph.

This storm will move toward Rock Hill and Form Mill around 3:30 p.m. and into northern Lancaster and western Union County around 4:00 p.m.

Get the latest information and real-time alerts by downloading the WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.