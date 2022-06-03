NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for multiple counties in S.C. until 5 p.m.

This storm is capable of damaging winds and hail.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBTV)
By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV) - From the WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Jason Myers: There is a severe thunderstorm warning active for York and Chester Counties in South Carolina until 4:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Lancaster County in South Carolina until 5 p.m.

LIVE RADAR

This severe storm is capable of damaging winds and large hail as it moves to the east at around 20 mph.

This storm will move toward Rock Hill and Form Mill around 3:30 p.m. and into northern Lancaster and western Union County around 4:00 p.m.

Get the latest information and real-time alerts by downloading the WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
Police were called after a woman was found dead in a Spencer home Thursday morning.
Suspect in fatal Spencer shooting arrested
Jacob Lawler mugshot
Charlotte student taken back into custody for making school threats before graduation
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home, daycare
It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County

Latest News

It's this afternoon that showers and thunderstorms will develop across our area.
First Alert: Strong to severe storms expected Friday afternoon
First Alert Friday forecast
First Alert: Strong to severe storms expected Friday afternoon
First Alert: Scattered storms expected for Friday afternoon and evening
First Alert: Scattered storms expected for Friday afternoon and evening
First Alert: Scattered storms expected for Friday afternoon and evening