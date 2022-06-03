NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers race into restaurant to save choking baby

Florida police save the life of a baby who was choking. (SOURCE: WFTV)
By Gail Paschall-Brown
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WFTV) – A Florida mother is grateful after the life of her week-old son was saved by police Sunday.

Alicia Shauf said she was feeding her infant when he suddenly turned purple. She called police, and they rushed into action the moment they arrived at the scene.

Ocala police responded to a Golden Corral, where 6-day-old Killian was choking on his mother’s milk.

Officer Hannah Patterson was first on the scene. She grabbed the baby from Shauf.

“Flip the child over and I just begin to pat,” Patterson said. “It’s all I do is just pat. My adrenaline is kicking in and I’m like ‘Oh my goodness, breathe child,’ and he made a noise and I’m like ‘Ooooh, OK he cried.’”

Officer Mike Coughlin then came in and took over.

“When I saw that baby it was purple and I thought it was dead and the last thing I wanted to do was to have a mother go through that, especially out in public,” he said.

Shauf said she had just tried to burp little Killian.

Coughlin said they continued to give the baby back pats, when color returned to his face again and his eyes started to open.

EMS then arrived, treated the baby and transported him to a hospital, where he continues to recover.

“We were just, ‘Wow, we really did that,’” Patterson said. “We really saved this kid, and to see how many people were appreciative of us... It makes me feel good to be in this profession.”

Coughlin said it was just part of their job.

“We have good situations, we have bad ones and luckily this was a good one,” he said.

Killian’s mother said her son was born prematurely. She said she was just thankful the officers responded so quickly and were able to help her baby.

Copyright 2022 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
US National Whitewater Center (WBTV file photo)
Whitewater Center opening new locations
Police say a woman was dragged into a 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia in south Charlotte on Monday...
Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping
(left) Ibn Reid (right) Kedar Rogers
Two arrested after man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte
Last year, the inn’s general manager nearly closed the doors, saying so many people were...
West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’
Florida police save the life of a baby who was choking.
Officers race in to restaurant to save choking baby
An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ...
Elected leaders, Tepper’s team avoid question over Rock Hill deal collapse
Students sold more than 500 pairs of socks to build a water filtration system for people in...
CMS Elementary School students sell socks for a good cause