Bail bondsman shoots man outside Gastonia home, authorities say
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot by at least one bail bondsman in the Gastonia area Friday morning, authorities said.
According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened outside a home on Diane 29 Theater Road.
The 24-year-old was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened around 6:41 a.m., law enforcement said.
No other information was immediately available. Police said this remains an active investigation.
