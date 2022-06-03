Bail bondsman shoots man outside Gastonia home, authorities say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot by at least one bail bondsman in the Gastonia area Friday morning, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened outside a home on Diane 29 Theater Road.

The 24-year-old was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened around 6:41 a.m., law enforcement said.

No other information was immediately available. Police said this remains an active investigation.

