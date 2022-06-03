NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Bail bondsman shoots man outside Gastonia home, authorities say

According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened outside a home on Diane 29 Theater Road.
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.
Police were called to a shooting outside a home in Gastonia early Friday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot by at least one bail bondsman in the Gastonia area Friday morning, authorities said.

According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened outside a home on Diane 29 Theater Road.

The 24-year-old was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened around 6:41 a.m., law enforcement said.

No other information was immediately available. Police said this remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
Police were called after a woman was found dead in a Spencer home Thursday morning.
Suspect in fatal Spencer shooting arrested
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home, daycare
It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Authorities continue to investigate after an 8-year-old was hit by a van outside a Newton home.
8-year-old hit by van while being dropped off at Newton home
Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex near Northlake Mall.
Authorities: 26-year-old killed in shooting at apartment complex near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte
Darion McClendon and his son, four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday...
Vigil for infant, father killed in Monroe shooting happening Friday night
Vigil for infant, father killed in Monroe shooting happening Friday night