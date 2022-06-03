Ardrey Kell women’s soccer is one win from making history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ardrey Kell has a great tradition of women’s soccer. Since their first season in 2007, they have played in 3 state title game, but they have never won it all. They get another shot this weekend at finally achieving the ultimate goal.

This Saturday at 6 p.m. in Cary, the Knights will take on Cardinal Gibbons for the 4A state title.

This edition of the Knights has been impressive as they are 25-1-1. It’s even more impressive when you consider they only have 3 seniors on this squad and one of those seniors, Ellie Herrmann, tore her ACL back in the fall before the season even started.

“It was a huge blow to us to not have the center of our Ferris wheel,” said Ardrey Kell head coach Kim Montgomery. “She’s our core central player, but she has been able to give us that leadership off the field as an assistant coach and loving the game from different goggles.”

Clearly, this team was made up of more than one great player and leader which is a huge reason they are in this position.

“With our maturity and leadership led by Ellie Herrmann and the captains of our team, Carly Montgomery and Lyla Chadd, and the majority of the sisterhood that we have, that’s what’s getting us motivated and thrilled to not just be here, but leave it all on the field and represent the name on your chest,” said coach.

The loss of Herrmann on the field was tough, but to prepare for the tough road ahead, the Knights played a tough schedule.

They took on 7 of the top 10 teams in the RPI and beat them all.

“To have to go through all of that, it prepared us for these massive moments that is playoffs,” said coach. “We want to get better every single day so in the end, here we are.”

In the process of getting better on the field with a tough schedule, young players have stepped up in a major way. Sophomore Taylor Suarez leads the team in goals with 17 and a couple of freshmen are 2nd and 3rd in goals scored respectively-- Grace Myers (13) and Ellie Reichman (10).

Two years ago in the COVID shorten season, the Knights only played 5 games and won 1. Last year, in a modified season once again due to COVID, they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

So to overcome all this team has had to get over in 2022 would make winning on Saturday that much sweeter.

“We feels so bless that we are in this position,” said coach. “We are going to do everything in our power to see it through. It would truly be a remarkable, never ending moment I don’t ever think I would ever forget it.”

