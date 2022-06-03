8-year-old hit by van while being dropped off at Newton home

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities continue to investigate after a young child was struck by a van outside of a Newton home.

According to the Newton Police Department, officers were called to South Bost Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday for a crash involving a pedestrian.

When police, fire and Catawba County EMS arrived, they learned an 8-year-old boy had gotten out of a 2013 Ford Econoline passenger van and was walking in front of the vehicle to get to his residence.

Police said the driver of the van did not see the 8-year-old and hit the child with the vehicle.

The child was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and then airlifted to Atrium Health Levine’s Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, a news release stated.

Authorities said the child is in stable condition as of Thursday evening.

Law enforcement has not indicated whether or not the van driver will face any charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any additional information is asked to call Newton Police at (828) 465-7430.

