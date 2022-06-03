NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

8-year-old hit by van while being dropped off at Newton home

Police said the driver of the van did not see the 8-year-old and hit the child with the vehicle.
Authorities continue to investigate after an 8-year-old was hit by a van outside a Newton home.
Authorities continue to investigate after an 8-year-old was hit by a van outside a Newton home.(Source: Gray News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities continue to investigate after a young child was struck by a van outside of a Newton home.

According to the Newton Police Department, officers were called to South Bost Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday for a crash involving a pedestrian.

When police, fire and Catawba County EMS arrived, they learned an 8-year-old boy had gotten out of a 2013 Ford Econoline passenger van and was walking in front of the vehicle to get to his residence.

Police said the driver of the van did not see the 8-year-old and hit the child with the vehicle.

The child was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and then airlifted to Atrium Health Levine’s Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, a news release stated.

Authorities said the child is in stable condition as of Thursday evening.

Law enforcement has not indicated whether or not the van driver will face any charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any additional information is asked to call Newton Police at (828) 465-7430.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
Police were called after a woman was found dead in a Spencer home Thursday morning.
Suspect in fatal Spencer shooting arrested
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home, daycare
It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County
It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County
The study found the main factors were speed and the number of cars on the road.
Study: Charlotte has two of NC’s deadliest stretches of road
This map provided by NCDOT shows the proposed location.
NCDOT proposes roundabout for Roberta and Cochran Road intersection