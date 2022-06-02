NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Union County elementary school unveils district’s first solar panel

It’s part of a state program that brings solar educational projects to schools.
Western Union Elementary is one of 10 North Carolina schools that won a solar panel.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County elementary school is now home to the district’s first solar panel.

The panel was revealed at Western Union Elementary School after teachers applied for it. It’s part of a state program that brings solar educational projects to schools.

Principal Kristi Williford says a lot of solar panel farms are coming to the area, so this addition to the school will help teach students about solar energy

“It brings awareness to our students. The teachers are able to use it to be able to show students how much energy the solar panel is bringing in, how much power is there, whether it’s a sunny day or whether it’s a cloudy day,” Williford said.

Western Union Elementary is one of 10 North Carolina schools that won a solar panel.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was dragged into a 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia in south Charlotte on Monday...
Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping
(left) Ibn Reid (right) Kedar Rogers
Two arrested after man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte
US National Whitewater Center (WBTV file photo)
Whitewater Center opening new locations
Last year, the inn’s general manager nearly closed the doors, saying so many people were...
West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County
Front row; Sherry Gordon, Mayor Darrell Hinnant, Gloria Talbert, Beryl Torrence, Pastor...
Community Bridge project launches - community conversation scheduled
Millbridge students working with the new weather station, left, and Millbridge students...
Rowan Chamber’s Arts & Ag Tour happening on Saturday
Western Union Elementary is one of 10 North Carolina schools that won a solar panel.
Union County elementary school unveils district’s first solar panel