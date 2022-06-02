Union County elementary school unveils district’s first solar panel

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County elementary school is now home to the district’s first solar panel.

The panel was revealed at Western Union Elementary School after teachers applied for it. It’s part of a state program that brings solar educational projects to schools.

NC GreenPower Solar+ Schools is a program that brings solar educational projects to schools. @WesternUnionES is now the only #UCPS school with a solar panel and one of ten schools in North Carolina to receive it! More: https://t.co/y1gjCH5FxI @AGHoulihan — Union County Public Schools (@UCPSNC) May 18, 2022

Principal Kristi Williford says a lot of solar panel farms are coming to the area, so this addition to the school will help teach students about solar energy

“It brings awareness to our students. The teachers are able to use it to be able to show students how much energy the solar panel is bringing in, how much power is there, whether it’s a sunny day or whether it’s a cloudy day,” Williford said.

Western Union Elementary is one of 10 North Carolina schools that won a solar panel.

