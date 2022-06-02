Union County elementary school unveils district’s first solar panel
It’s part of a state program that brings solar educational projects to schools.
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County elementary school is now home to the district’s first solar panel.
The panel was revealed at Western Union Elementary School after teachers applied for it. It’s part of a state program that brings solar educational projects to schools.
Principal Kristi Williford says a lot of solar panel farms are coming to the area, so this addition to the school will help teach students about solar energy
“It brings awareness to our students. The teachers are able to use it to be able to show students how much energy the solar panel is bringing in, how much power is there, whether it’s a sunny day or whether it’s a cloudy day,” Williford said.
Western Union Elementary is one of 10 North Carolina schools that won a solar panel.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.