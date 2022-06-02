Tropical Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula, with winds of 35 mph, with a movement to the north at 5 mph. This potential tropical system is expected to move across Florida on Saturday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

At this point, areas around Fort Myers and Southern Florida have the highest chance for landfall. On Sunday, this system is expected to move northeast, staying offshore of the Southeast United States coast.

Tropical Tracker (WBTV)

At this point, no direct impacts are expected for the WBTV viewing area, yet the Carolina beaches have a higher chance for a rough surf and rip currents, and may even pick up on some of the outer rain bands of this system.

This potential tropical system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex in the coming days, with forecasted winds of 50 mph by Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.