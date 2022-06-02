Silver Alert issued for missing Morganton woman

NC DHHS Flu
She is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old woman from Morganton.

Nina Thompson Anderson was last seen at a home at 315 Mapplewood Drive, Morganton.

Anderson is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is described as a white woman standing about 5′2″ and weighing around 95 pounds. She has short, white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white flower shirt and blue pants, and she walks with a bronze cane.

Anderson may be driving a 2003 white Buick Century Custom with the North Carolina license plate number WVF8074.

Anyone with information should call the Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1911.

