Rowan Chamber’s Arts & Ag Tour happening on Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Millbridge Elementary is going to be a stop on the Rowan Arts & Ag Tour this Saturday. The self-guided tour is a free event for families and features 10 farms, businesses, and a school garden, matched with more than 20 artists to showcase the best of Rowan County agriculture and artistic communities. Participants will see firsthand where their food comes from, watch artists in action, learn more about farm life, and purchase farm products and art.

The Fourth Annual Rowan Arts & Ag Tour is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., with the Rowan Chamber of Commerce and the Rowan County Extension Office organizing the event.

Visitors to the Millbridge site will experience the recently upgraded Discovery Garden. A new addition to this year’s tour is the “Lil Sprouts Spot” at each site designed for children to learn fun facts and participate in hands-on activities.

The Millbridge Discovery Garden, first funded by a grant written by assistant principal Dr. Angela Lingle-Linder in 2009, provides outdoor learning spaces for students in grades K-5. The garden provides hands-on learning experiences in the areas of science and agriculture for students.

Currently, the Discovery Garden is used as a curriculum resource for the STREAM classroom for all K-5 students. During the 2021-2022 school year, the Millbridge Elementary PTA graciously funded new raised beds for the garden and a weather station. In May, Millbridge Elementary partnered with the carpentry program at South Rowan, led by teacher Brad Taylor.

The carpentry students built frames for dry erase boards and installed them in the gazebo by the Discovery Garden. These dry erase boards will enhance the outdoor learning space for students and teachers. Bingham-Smith Lumber donated supplies for the project and the Millbridge PTA provided additional funding.

The Rowan County Tourism is the presenting sponsor. “We are excited to be part of this year’s Arts & Ag Tour to highlight Rowan County’s rural assets and educate folks on farming and what it means to Rowan County,” said Tara Furr, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the Rowan County Tourism. “We are committed to the longevity of this tour and will be the presenting sponsor for future years.”

This year’s tour is focused in and around the China Grove area of Rowan County. Each year, the Chamber’s Ag Committee selects a different part of Rowan County to feature.

With the addition of The Rowan County Tourism as presenting sponsor, the committee has added an interactive kids’ activity, “Little Sprout.” Kids will collect stickers at each farm and learn unique facts about each farm.

The stops on this year’s tour are:

L.L.Goodnight and Sons, 605 Saw Road, China Grove — celebrating their 75th year in business as a farm/feed store and greenhouse. “Pie in the Sky” Food Truck and Bluegrass Music will be featured at noon.

Circle D Farms, 350 Saw Road, China Grove — rotational grazing in action with sheep and cows.

China Grove Main Street — there are three official Arts & Ag stops and several businesses/restaurants open:

China Grove Roller Mill & Farmers Market, 308 N. Main St., China Grove — learn about Rowan County’s rich agricultural history; buy local produce from the Farmers Market.

Goodman Farm Supply, 338 N. Main St., China Grove — old-fashioned hardware and feed store.

Mainstreet Market Place and Meeting Place, 306 S. Main St., China Grove — hydroponic vegetables and entrepreneurial development programs.



Millbridge Elementary Outdoor Garden, 155 Ed Deal Road, China Grove — visit the school’s discovery garden.

Ranchside Veterinary Clinic, 2365 Brown Road, China Grove — farm animals.

Patterson Farm, 3060 Millbridge Road, China Grove — a behind-the-scene tour of a family farm’s distribution and packing house.

John Weddington Greenhouses, 1975 Miller Road, China Grove — flowers and plants for your garden.

Douglas Vineyards, 7696 Freeze Road, Kannapolis — local wines and Big City Bites Food Truck.

“We encourage residents and visitors to support Rowan farms and agricultural businesses with this educational and fun ‘sneak peek’ into the talent of working farmers and artists who make Rowan County truly original,” said Amy-Lynn Albertson, County Extension Director and Extension Agent, Agriculture‑Horticulture.

With more than 40 working farms in Rowan County, agriculture is the county’s second largest economy.

For more information, visit www.artandagfarmtour.com or https://www.facebook.com/RowanArtsandAgTour

