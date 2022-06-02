NC DHHS Flu
Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home

Police say this was not a random act.
Kannapolis police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home Thursday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home Thursday morning.

Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.

The names of the people killed are being withheld, pending family notification.

Police say this crime was not a random act and that more information will be released “when appropriate.”

For more information, call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip or 704-93CRIME.

READ ALSO: Homicide investigation underway at Spencer home

