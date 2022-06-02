Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers billionaire owner David Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC, filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Wednesday night.

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock Hill headquarters project which began in 2020.

In April, they terminated the contract with the city of Rock Hill and WBTV began an investigation and review of public-private partnerships with Tepper Sports & Entertainment, which has raised questions about how often Tepper’s target is shifting.

Filing for Chapter 11 puts an end to the project officially.

The bankruptcy filing is just the latest sign of upheaval on Mint Street. On May 4, Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO Nick Kelly stepped down from his position. His departure came one day after a WBTV Investigation on Tepper’s public-private partnerships and their lack of progress.

On May 31, Charlotte FC coach Miguel Angel Ramirez was fired in his first year and during the team’s inaugural season.

“In recent weeks, GTRE has been confronted with various claims, some valid and some not, from vendors, contractors and other third parties, including York County, SC,” GTRE said in a press release. “GTRE is taking this action to ensure legitimate claims are processed as fairly and expeditiously as possible under a court-supervised process, and to achieve the project’s orderly and safe wind-down. GTRE intends to resolve its legitimate obligations.”

GTRE also announced that it has received a commitment for $20 million in financing from DT Sports Holding, LLC, subject to court approval, which will allow the Company to fund a process to address its legitimate creditor claims, as well as to preserve, protect and enhance the Rock Hill site for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Who is driving and where are questions WBTV is trying to get answers to since hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars in both Carolinas are on the line.

The Panthers headquarters and practice facility in Rock Hill is by far the biggest example of a public-private partnership that hasn’t gone according to plan.

