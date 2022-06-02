Man faces drug charges in Rowan County, also has connection with homicide in May, and fatal overdose in April

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s detectives raided a suspected drug house at 5840 Wildwood Road on Wednesday, June 1, finding more than two and a half ounces of cocaine and over $24,500 in cash.

Investigators say the search was triggered after the body of Rodney Craig Edwards was found discarded in a remote location of eastern Rowan County on April 2, 2022. At that time, an investigation was focused around a house on Wildwood Road outside of Salisbury.

Detectives determined that drugs were being sold out of the home by Lerenzo “Grump” Harris, 39, and that he may have been involved in the concealment of Edwards’ death. Arrests of other individuals were made in the case of Edwards’ death.

Detectives were still focused on the Wildwood Road home when a homicide occurred there on May 20 involving Ronnie Dale Hoots. Erick Brown was charged with homicide in that investigation, but during a search of Lerenzo Harris’ home as a part of the homicide investigation, investigators said a small amount of drugs was located, and as a result, arrest warrants were obtained charging Harris with the possession of cocaine.

When detectives arrived to arrest him on those outstanding charges on June 1, detectives say Harris was found with a substantial amount of “crack” cocaine and money in his pockets. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the property, and located a total of 72 grams of cocaine and “crack” cocaine along with various types of paraphernalia, such as baggies and scales.

Investigators say they also found more than $24,500 in cash hidden in the home. The narcotics and cash were seized along with the paraphernalia, and Harris was charged with more drug offenses. He’s now facing felony possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics, and possession of drag paraphernalia. His total bond was set at $254,000.

Harris is no stranger to being charged with these offenses, according to detectives. In 2007, detectives with the sheriff’s office were able to charge him with similar charges related to selling cocaine out of his residence.

Between the two search warrants conducted this year, a total of $27,591.71 and 73 grams (2.58 ounces) of cocaine were seized by the sheriff’s office.

