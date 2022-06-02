NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man dies swimming in ocean while on vacation; family says rip currents to blame

A family is remembering their loved one who died while swimming at a North Carolina beach over Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A family is trying to recover after losing a loved one while vacationing in North Carolina over Memorial Day weekend.

WECT reports Jacob Martin, 36, was visiting Oak Island with his family when suddenly their weekend trip took a tragic turn.

Oak Island Water Rescue reports rescuers got a call on May 28 about a man struggling in the water. When crews arrived at the scene, rescuers said nurses, who happened to be on the beach, had already started CPR on Martin, and a witness had pulled him out of the water.

However, even with the help of the good Samaritans, Martin did not survive.

Martin’s mother, Katrina Thornburg, said she spent weeks planning the family trip, and Martin drove from West Virginia with his kids to take part in it.

“We got here Friday night, and I took videos. The family was cooking and singing,” she said. “I’m still in shock; I don’t know how to process it.”

Yellow flags were flying at the beach at Oak Island on Saturday due to the moderate risk for rip currents, and Martin’s mother said she believes that’s what took his life.

“He could swim, and no one even really thought about it,” she said. “So, it is very dangerous, and it is a real threat. You need to take it seriously.”

Ocean Rescue Chief Pete Grendze couldn’t confirm if a rip current caused Martin’s death but said an autopsy had been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
US National Whitewater Center (WBTV file photo)
Whitewater Center opening new locations
Police say a woman was dragged into a 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia in south Charlotte on Monday...
Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping
(left) Ibn Reid (right) Kedar Rogers
Two arrested after man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte
Last year, the inn’s general manager nearly closed the doors, saying so many people were...
West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’
Florida police save the life of a baby who was choking.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers race into restaurant to save choking baby
Florida police save the life of a baby who was choking.
Officers race in to restaurant to save choking baby
An incomplete construction site will remind Rock Hill residents of the failed Panthers HQ...
Elected leaders, Tepper’s team avoid question over Rock Hill deal collapse
Students sold more than 500 pairs of socks to build a water filtration system for people in...
CMS Elementary School students sell socks for a good cause