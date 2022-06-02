NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lebron James is officially a billionaire

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Luis M. Alvarez | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lebron James just became a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the 37-year-old now has a net worth of $1 billion. He is the first current NBA player to reach the milestone.

Forbes reports James is already the league’s highest-paid active player. He has made more than $900 million from endorsements and other business ventures, and he made more than $121 million last year alone.

Michael Jordan is the only other NBA player to ever hit billionaire status, but he did not reach that milestone until after he retired.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was created in September 2019 in anticipation of Tepper’s Rock...
York County responds after Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company files for bankruptcy over Rock Hill project
US National Whitewater Center (WBTV file photo)
Whitewater Center opening new locations
Police say a woman was dragged into a 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia in south Charlotte on Monday...
Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping
(left) Ibn Reid (right) Kedar Rogers
Two arrested after man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte
Last year, the inn’s general manager nearly closed the doors, saying so many people were...
West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors

Latest News

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel takes up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
The label for a bottle of melatonin pills is seen in New York on Thursday, June 2, 2022....
Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says
This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes....
Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme
Lerenzo “Grump” Harris, 39, was charged.
Man faces drug charges in Rowan County, also has connection with homicide in May, and fatal overdose in April