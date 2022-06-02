Homicide investigation underway at Spencer home

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities said they are conducting a homicide investigation Thursday morning in the town of Spencer.

A large number of officers responded to a home on North Salisbury Avenue, beside the Spencer Mini Center. According to law enforcement, the victim is a woman.

Heavy police presence, crime scene in 500 blk of N. Salisbury Ave. in Spencer. I’m working to get details. @TownofSpencerNC pic.twitter.com/T1HDTErnZ4 — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) June 2, 2022

Yellow crime scene tape was placed around the house. Spencer Police are being assisted by the Salisbury Police Department’s crime scene unit.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.