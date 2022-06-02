Homicide investigation underway at Spencer home

NC DHHS Flu
Yellow crime scene tape was around the house.
Police responded to a home near the Spencer Mini Center Thursday morning.
Police responded to a home near the Spencer Mini Center Thursday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities said they are conducting a homicide investigation Thursday morning in the town of Spencer.

A large number of officers responded to a home on North Salisbury Avenue, beside the Spencer Mini Center. According to law enforcement, the victim is a woman.

Yellow crime scene tape was placed around the house. Spencer Police are being assisted by the Salisbury Police Department’s crime scene unit.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates as they come in.

