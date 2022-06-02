NC DHHS Flu
Heat, humidity, chance for showers on tap for Thursday

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A slow-moving cold front will keep chances for showers and thunderstorms in our area for today and Friday.

  • Today: Hot, PM thunderstorms
  • Tonight: Isolated storms early then mostly cloudy
  • Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We have more heat and humidity on the way for today. We’ll start out with plenty of sunshine but end the afternoon with some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Before the showers and storms develop, highs will climb into the low to mid-90s.  A few isolated storms could linger into the early evening hours. The rest of tonight stays mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A few isolated storms could linger into the early-evening hours.

As the front continues to push eastward, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday; otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s.

The 80s will stick around for the weekend but conditions will be more comfortable with lower humidity. Saturday looks partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and less humid with highs in the 80s.

Slight chances for thunderstorms will return on Monday and Tuesday; highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Wednesday looks mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the low to mid-90s.

We'll see a break in the heat starting Friday before it rebounds next week.
We'll see a break in the heat starting Friday before it rebounds next week.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

