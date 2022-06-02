NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Scattered storms expected for Friday afternoon and evening

A few stray storms are possible this weekend, yet overall we should stay dry and pleasant
We’ll start out with plenty of sunshine but end the afternoon with some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered storms are expected through Friday evening, with a few strong to severe storms possible. Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail, and frequent lightning may develop with any storms. A few stray storms are possible this weekend, yet overall we should stay dry and pleasant, with high temperatures in the mid-80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

  • Scattered storms develop for Friday afternoon and evening.
  • Dry and less muggy for the weekend, with highs in the 80s.
  • Tropical development is likely off of the Southeast U.S. into early next week.

Isolated storms are possible this evening and overnight, with some patchy fog possible. Overnight low temperatures will be around 70 degrees. A few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat.

Possible tropical activity
Possible tropical activity(WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for Friday afternoon and evening, due to scattered thunderstorms; some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Friday afternoon will feature highs in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and around 70 degrees for the mountains.

The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with a few stray storms possible, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and low to mid 70s for the NC mountains.

We are closely watching a low pressure system around the Yucatan Peninsula, which has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression as we approach the weekend. If this system strengthens into a tropical storm, it would become “Alex”, which is the first name of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. At this point, it appears that this potential tropical system will stay offshore of the Carolina coast, and bring a higher risk for rip currents and a rough surf for the Carolina beaches this weekend into early next week. Stay tuned for more tropical weather updates!

High temperatures next week look to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s, with daily chances for isolated storms.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware for Friday afternoon and evening.

