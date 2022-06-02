CMS Elementary School students sell socks for a good cause

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary students are applying their classroom lessons to the real world.

Third-grade students at Ballantyne Elementary we’re learning about water access, demand, and pollution. During their lessons, students learned about how certain parts of the world did not have equal access to fresh water.

Students and faculty discovered the program We Help Two, an organization that partners with schools to raise money for local causes through sock donations to local homeless shelters.

Students pledged to sell 500 socks to help build a water well in Rwanda, Africa and each pair of socks is being donated to local homeless shelters.

With the help of students from Beverly Woods Elementary Schoo, they surpassed their goal and sold 501 pairs of funky, fun socks.

Local shelters in Mecklenburg County will receive 394 pairs of socks.

