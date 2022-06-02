NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte Douglas International Airport to offer on-demand visual interpreting

Charlotte Douglas International Airport passengers who are blind or have low vision now have free access to the visual interpreting service Aira, which acts as an assistant to help navigate the terminal and answer questions(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport passengers who are blind or have low vision now have free access to the visual interpreting service Aira, which acts as an assistant to help navigate the terminal and answer questions.

With the Aira app, passengers can connect with a live Aira agent who will visually interpret their surroundings via the user’s smartphone camera. While at CLT, travelers will have free, unlimited access to the service.

[READ ALSO: Program at Charlotte Douglas International Airport helps people with hidden disabilities]

“Charlotte Douglas strives to meet the needs of all travelers,” said CLT’s CEO Haley Gentry in a press release. “We believe this technology will make flying easier and provide an enhanced travel experience for passengers who are blind or have low vision.” Several other airports also partner with Aira including, Dallas Love Field Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

