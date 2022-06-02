NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County

There is no word yet on the person’s condition or if authorities will be pressing any charges.
It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver crashed their car after leading North Carolina Highway Patrol on a short chase in Rowan County overnight, authorities said.

It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.

Officials on the scene say highway patrol clocked the driver speeding before the individual took off from troopers.

Authorities said they were driving over 100 miles per hour, but the suspect didn’t make it very far before running off the road and flipping over.

According to law enforcement, that driver was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on the person’s condition or if authorities will be pressing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was dragged into a 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia in south Charlotte on Monday...
Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping
(left) Ibn Reid (right) Kedar Rogers
Two arrested after man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte
US National Whitewater Center (WBTV file photo)
Whitewater Center opening new locations
Last year, the inn’s general manager nearly closed the doors, saying so many people were...
West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.
Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County
The study found the main factors were speed and the number of cars on the road.
Study: Charlotte has two of NC’s deadliest stretches of road
This map provided by NCDOT shows the proposed location.
NCDOT proposes roundabout for Roberta and Cochran Road intersection
Study: Charlotte has two of NC’s deadliest stretches of road