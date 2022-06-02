Authorities: Driver clocked at 100+ mph crashes, flips car in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver crashed their car after leading North Carolina Highway Patrol on a short chase in Rowan County overnight, authorities said.

It happened at the intersection of N.C. 152 and N.C. 153 near China Grove.

Officials on the scene say highway patrol clocked the driver speeding before the individual took off from troopers.

Authorities said they were driving over 100 miles per hour, but the suspect didn’t make it very far before running off the road and flipping over.

According to law enforcement, that driver was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on the person’s condition or if authorities will be pressing any charges.

