Staying hot and muggy for Thursday, with isolated storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will warm back into the low to mid-90s for Thursday afternoon, with isolated storms possible. A cold front will move through early Friday, leading to scattered storms into Friday afternoon. We are closely watching the tropics for possible tropical development.

Highs in the low to mid 90s for Thursday.

Isolated to scattered storms Thursday into Friday.

Possible tropical development by the end of the week.

Thursday morning will start off mild, with low temperatures in the 60s, yet temperatures will quickly warm through the day, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be back around 94 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area, with lower 80s in the mountains. Isolated storms will develop for Thursday afternoon, with the best chance for storms developing across the NC mountains and foothills.

June 2 Temps (WBTV)

A cold front will move across the Carolinas Thursday night into Friday, bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms during the day Friday. High temperatures will be around 86 degrees for Friday afternoon in Charlotte, with lower 70s around Boone.

The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with a few stray storms possible, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and low to mid 70s for the NC mountains.

We are closely watching a low pressure system around the Yucatan Peninsula, which has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression as we approach Friday. If this system strengthens into a tropical storm, it would become “Alex”, which is the first name of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

There is a lot of uncertainty on impacts for the Carolinas, yet at the time of this writing, it appears that this potential tropical system will stay offshore of the Carolina coast. However, this system may bring a higher risk for rip currents and a rough surf for the Carolina beaches this weekend into early next week. Stay tuned for more tropical weather updates!

Tropical Overview June 1 (WBTV)

High temperatures next week look to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s, with daily chances for a few isolated storms.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.