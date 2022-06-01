Salisbury-Rowan NAACP hosts 2022 Juneteenth Celebration as a three-day event

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP: The Salisbury-Rowan Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will observe the new federal Juneteenth holiday for the first time as a 3-day event in Downtown Salisbury. This year’s theme is “Celebrating our legacy, cultivating our future.”

“We are excited to host Juneteenth as a three-day weekend celebration,” said Gemale Black, President of the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP. “Our theme embodies what it means to learn and tell our legacy so that it can provide a better understanding of how to move forward. We are looking forward to providing a fun-filled celebration of freedom, culture, and empowerment for our community. To increase awareness of the historical significance of Juneteenth while exhibiting talent and offering a variety of merchandise and food vendors for our community to enjoy.”

The Juneteenth Celebration starts on Friday, June 17 at Vibez Lounge from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Jazz and Poetry night. This soulful night at Vibez lounge will bring all of your favorites together under one roof. Vibez Lounge is providing its late-night menu that is sure to satisfy. As the only ticketed event for the entire weekend, the cost to enter is $20. The $20 will go towards an NAACP membership. If attendees are already a NAACP member, the proceeds will benefit the operation of the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP. Purchase tickets for Jazz and Poetry night: https://bit.ly/VibezLounge.

On Saturday, June 18 the annual Juneteenth Celebration continues at Bell Tower Green from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. This community event celebrates Juneteenth with music, vendors, children’s activities, and more. This event is sponsored by Salisbury Parks and Recreation, Novant Health and Salisbury-Rowan NAACP.

The celebratory will conclude with a Soulful Sunday event on Sunday, June 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bell Tower Green and it is sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience featuring The Supreme Angels and The Original Sensational Aires. It will be an unforgettable musical experience that celebrates and pays tribute to our past, present and future.

