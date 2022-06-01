Rowan-Cabarrus Community College honored as Can-Am Top 10 Partner of the Year

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has been named a 2021 Can-Am Top 10 Partner of the Year for excellence in training students to operate Can-Am On-Road vehicles. The College is one of the top 10 performers in the nation and the only institution in North Carolina to receive the designation.

Rowan-Cabarrus began partnering with Can-Am in 2020 to conduct rider training classes for the company’s vehicles, continuing to operate the program in person with social distancing and safety protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students receive a significant discount on classes endorsed by the North Carolina Motorcycle Safety Foundation, enjoy training on new vehicles provided by Can-Am On-Road, and may waive the road test requirement at the Department of Motor Vehicles after completing the course. The program is executed at an approved range in an area of the parking lot at the College’s South Campus in Concord, N.C.

Rowan-Cabarrus was recognized for first-rate instruction, as well as its student support and execution of the partnership’s strict guidelines. Scott Floyed, Field Operations Manager for the Can-Am On-Road Division, delivered the award to Rowan-Cabarrus in person.

“It takes a team, and everyone from our coaches to our support staff is top-notch,” said Donna Fisher, Rowan-Cabarrus lead rider coach. “Our goal is to meet every student’s individual needs.”

Fisher also credited RideNow Power Sports in Concord, the local dealership that services and delivers the Can-Am vehicles used in the training program. “They have done an outstanding job, and their partnership is crucial for us to operate a top program,” she said, noting that vehicles are switched out each year so that students are able to train on the latest Can-Am products.

“Our partnership with Can-Am On-Road provides multiple benefits for students who want expert instruction to be safe riders,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, President of Rowan-Cabarrus. “As with any vehicle, there is no substitute for learning the correct operating techniques from the beginning.”

For more information about the Rowan-Cabarrus rider training program, please contact Sherie Neely at sherie.neely@rccc.edu. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.