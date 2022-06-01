Pops At The Post returns this Saturday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The baton will once again be in the air on Saturday as the popular Pops At The Post concert returns to Salisbury.

“We are thrilled Pops is back after two years, and that Salisbury events are getting back to full swing,” Salisbury Post publisher John Carr said. “We hope everyone that can attend joins us, and enjoys our local Symphony!”

Pops at the Post is a free community event, featuring a performance by the Salisbury-Rowan Symphony, led by Maestro David Hagy. The production will be held this year at the Bell Tower Green Park from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The Salisbury Swing band will play from 5-6:30 p.m. on the Bell Tower Green stage. The Salisbury Symphony will begin around 7:30 p.m.

The three roads (Church, West Fisher and Jackson streets) immediately surrounding Bell Tower Green besides West Innes Street will be closed on Saturday. West Innes Street will remain open.

People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. VIP seating for sponsors and special guests will be set up on Church Street. VIP seating will be out and appropriately marked by 3:30 p.m.

Food vendors will be on site during the event.

