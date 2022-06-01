NC DHHS Flu
Police arrest man after allegedly trying to sexually assault a minor

The incident allegedly took place in 2020.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Clover, S.C. man was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

An arrest warrant for Timothy Charles Andrew McCog, 20, went into a juvenile’s bedroom window, climbed onto their bed and attempted to accomplish sexual battery around between July 1 and Aug. 17, 2020.

The warrant states the juvenile had to push McCog away and was in fear of McCog, claiming he allegedly assaulted them on multiple occasions.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the crime, at the request of Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

