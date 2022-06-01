Police arrest man after allegedly trying to sexually assault a minor

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Clover, S.C. man was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

An arrest warrant for Timothy Charles Andrew McCog, 20, went into a juvenile’s bedroom window, climbed onto their bed and attempted to accomplish sexual battery around between July 1 and Aug. 17, 2020.

The warrant states the juvenile had to push McCog away and was in fear of McCog, claiming he allegedly assaulted them on multiple occasions.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the crime, at the request of Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

READ ALSO: Clover community coming together to help woman whose house is sinking

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.