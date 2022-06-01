NC DHHS Flu
Mother charged with murder after son’s drowning death, Charlotte police say

Her son was found unresponsive March 12.
A warrant says that an infant's death last month is now being investigated as murder.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a mother in connection with the drowning death of her 2-year-old son.

Officers responded March 12 to Park Road Park after a woman approached an off-duty officer to say her child was unresponsive in the pond.

When they arrived, they found Jonathan Suero and performed CPR until Medic arrived. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A murder warrant was issued May 26 for the child’s mother, 29-year-old Natalia Suero.

[Warrant issued for death of 2-year-old found in pond last month]

According to the warrant, the boy’s mother called the police, but reported “vague and inconsistent statements,” and was unable to give an estimated timeline regarding the incident.

She was arrested two days later in New York.

CMPD is working with authorities in New York to extradite her back to North Carolina.

