NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘I almost started crying’: Kannapolis man plans to buy first home after $700K lottery win

The Scorching Hot 7s game debuted in April with four top prizes of $700,000. Two $700,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
A Kannapolis man won $700,000 playing the Scorching Hot 7s game.
A Kannapolis man won $700,000 playing the Scorching Hot 7s game.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – A stop to get a drink before visiting the pier at the beach led to a Kannapolis man winning $700,000 in the state lottery.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Stephen Kardos bought his $10 Scorching Hot 7s ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. He said after he scratched the ticket in his car, it took him a few minutes to process what happened.

Kardos added that he “freaked out for a second there” because he thought it may have been fake. Now he has big plans for his winnings.

“I almost started crying because I can finally own my own house now,” he said, noting that he loves to fish and might move to Wilmington when he buys his home.

According to lottery officials, Kardos claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state withholdings, he took home $497,073.

The Scorching Hot 7s game debuted in April with four top prizes of $700,000. Two $700,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Ibn Reid (right) Kedar Rogers
Two arrested after man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte
Police say a woman was dragged into a 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia in south Charlotte on Monday...
Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping
Circle K shooting , 3 injured on May 31
3 people shot, seriously injured in altercation outside University City gas station
The broken pole laying on the ground just off S. Main St.
Details released in fatal motorcycle accident in Salisbury
The study found the main factors were speed and the number of cars on the road.
Study: Charlotte has two of NC’s deadliest stretches of road

Latest News

Last year, the inn’s general manager nearly closed the doors, saying so many people were...
West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors
Last year, the inn’s general manager nearly closed the doors, saying so many people were...
West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors
To get the house up to code, it’ll cost a whopping 26,000 dollars. Boyd had to get a second job...
Clover community coming together to help woman whose house is sinking
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office works with schools, churches, and other community...
‘We want everyone to survive:’ Law enforcement agencies share crisis resources, drills