‘I almost started crying’: Kannapolis man plans to buy first home after $700K lottery win

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – A stop to get a drink before visiting the pier at the beach led to a Kannapolis man winning $700,000 in the state lottery.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Stephen Kardos bought his $10 Scorching Hot 7s ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. He said after he scratched the ticket in his car, it took him a few minutes to process what happened.

Kardos added that he “freaked out for a second there” because he thought it may have been fake. Now he has big plans for his winnings.

“I almost started crying because I can finally own my own house now,” he said, noting that he loves to fish and might move to Wilmington when he buys his home.

According to lottery officials, Kardos claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state withholdings, he took home $497,073.

The Scorching Hot 7s game debuted in April with four top prizes of $700,000. Two $700,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

