A hot start to June! Get ready for more heat Wednesday, Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’ll be mostly sunny and unseasonably hot today with a high temperature of 94 degrees and a very high UV index of 10. This could tie the previous hottest day of the year.

Heatwave continues through Thursday

A few showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday

Temperatures more seasonable Friday into the weekend

A stray shower is possible for the afternoon but it’ll be mainly dry. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-60s.

The stretch of heat lasts through Thursday with a high in the low to mid-90s and mainly sunny skies.

The month of June is starting out hot and toasty. (Source: WBTV)

As a cold front moves closer, expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon mainly for the mountains and Foothills with an isolated thunderstorm for the Piedmont. Lows will come down to the mid-60s.

A few showers and thunderstorm chances will continue into Friday, but mainly for the Piedmont area eastward. Cooler temperatures begin Friday, but are still above average in the mid to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend outlook is looking mostly sunny, warm, and mainly dry with highs in the mid-80s.

The weekend outlook is looking mostly sunny, warm, and mainly dry. (Source: WBTV)

Checking in on the tropics, the remnants of what was Hurricane Agatha now has a high chance of tropical formation near the Yucatan over the next two to five days. Regardless of if it forms into a tropical system, it looks to bring lots of rain to parts of the Caribbean and the Florida peninsula. There is a chance this system tracks towards the east coast after passing through Florida, but it is too soon to tell at this point. More updates to come!

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

