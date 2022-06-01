Heat continues for Wednesday afternoon, no relief until Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have another hot and humid afternoon heading our way. Don’t expect to feel any relief from the heat until Friday.

Rest of Today: Hot, stray shower possible

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms possible, hot.

Mother Nature will continue to turn up the heat for this Wednesday. We will wrap up the afternoon with the slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-90s. Tonight stays mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front will finally begin to head our way on Thursday. Ahead of the front, we will still heat up into the low to mid-90s and there will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. We’ll get a break from the 90s on Friday. There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms; otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We won't see relief from the heat until Friday. (Source: WBTV)

The 80s will stick around for the weekend along with slight chances for rain. Saturday looks partly cloudy with minimal chances for rain; highs will range from the low to mid-80s. On Sunday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms; otherwise expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with highs in the upper 80s.

Next Monday and Tuesday temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s with chances for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

