NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crews searching Linville Gorge for missing Charlotte woman

Frances Apperson was last seen leaving her home on North Course Drive in south Charlotte on May 17.
Authorities said Frances Apperson was known to be in the area and is familiar with it.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews in Burke County are searching for a woman from Charlotte last seen a week ago.

Frances Apperson was last seen leaving her home on North Course Drive in south Charlotte on May 17.

Related: CMPD searching for deaf woman that has been missing for over a week

Officers say Apperson is deaf and it could be difficult to communicate with her if someone does see her.

Frances Collett Apperson was last seen leaving her home on North Course Drive in Charlotte on...
Frances Collett Apperson was last seen leaving her home on North Course Drive in Charlotte on May 17.(CMPD)

Retired WBTV reporter Steve Ohnesorge was near Linville Tuesday when he spotted crews searching for Apperson. She was known to be in the area and is familiar with it.

Authorities told Ohnesorge they found Apperson’s car near the trails to Linville Falls, but her phone pinged May 17 along Old Highway 105, which is about a half-mile away.

Anyone with information on Apperson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Ibn Reid (right) Kedar Rogers
Two arrested after man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte
Circle K shooting , 3 injured on May 31
3 people shot, seriously injured in altercation outside University City gas station
The broken pole laying on the ground just off S. Main St.
Details released in fatal motorcycle accident in Salisbury
Police say a woman was dragged into a 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia in south Charlotte on Monday...
Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping
Police continue to investigate three shootings - two of which were deadly - at a Deep Rock...
Victim identified in third shooting at south Charlotte apartment complex in last month

Latest News

Maestro David Hagy conducts at Salisbury Symphony's performance at 10th annual Pops at the Post...
Pops At The Post returns this Saturday in Salisbury
Last year, the inn’s general manager nearly closed the doors, saying so many people were...
West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors
One was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Stanly County.
Attempted traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, authorities say
Attempted traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, authorities say
Attempted traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, authorities say