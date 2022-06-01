Crews searching Linville Gorge for missing Charlotte woman

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews in Burke County are searching for a woman from Charlotte last seen a week ago.

Frances Apperson was last seen leaving her home on North Course Drive in south Charlotte on May 17.

Officers say Apperson is deaf and it could be difficult to communicate with her if someone does see her.

Frances Collett Apperson was last seen leaving her home on North Course Drive in Charlotte on May 17. (CMPD)

Retired WBTV reporter Steve Ohnesorge was near Linville Tuesday when he spotted crews searching for Apperson. She was known to be in the area and is familiar with it.

Authorities told Ohnesorge they found Apperson’s car near the trails to Linville Falls, but her phone pinged May 17 along Old Highway 105, which is about a half-mile away.

Anyone with information on Apperson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

